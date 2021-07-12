'The government vaccine ad wants to scare us. We're already terrified.'

The advertisement, which will be played on Sydney TV screens this week, starts with a warning: "The following video is a representation of severe COVID-19 illness. Some viewers may find the video distressing."

A young woman appears gasping in a hospital bed with tubes up her nose.

She looks like she could be in her 20s, possibly her 30s. But definitely no older than that.

The 30 second clip shows the woman hyperventilating as she looks down the camera lense with pleading eyes.

"COVID-19 can affect anyone. Stay Home. Get Tested. Book your vaccination," the text on the screen tells us.

You can watch it below. Post continues after video.



Video via Australian government.

If only we could.

You see that woman who is most certainly under 40, is not yet eligible for the preferred vaccine for her age group. Provided she doesn't have any medical conditions or exemptions that bump her up the list, she'll be waiting months to be next in line.

Sure, she can get the AstraZeneca jab, after Prime Minister Scott Morrison made a knee jerk decision two weeks ago to make it available to everyone. But that's not a decision that's approved by the Australian Technical Advisory Group on Immunisation (ATAGI) and a myriad of other medical professionals.

It hasn't stopped plenty of under 40s rolling up their sleeves, but plenty more are waiting for the vaccine they are supposed to get. Is this ad supposed to make them feel guilty for that? It's not their fault they have to choose the riskier option.