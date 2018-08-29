A lot of people think something isn't, er, quite right about Melania Trump.

Look.
We don’t normally pay much attention to conspiracy theories.
Unless of course, it’s to do with Melania Trump not actually being Melania Trump but a body double.
Well. A claim like that needs to be investigated immediately.
This week, footage emerged of First Lady Melania Trump boarding a plane in Ohio with her husband, President Donald Trump.
But many people noticed something… odd.
The woman accompanying Donald Trump didn’t really look all that much like Melania. Her posture was different. The way she walked was different. Her hair colour was different.
There’s only one possible explanation – and it’s obviously that Melania Trump has a body double because she really doesn’t want to hang out with the President anymore. He’s annoying.
Does this look like Melania? pic.twitter.com/2YXsMh5D6u
— The Resistance (@nightlypolitics) August 25, 2018
But the theory goes even further. People believe that the body double looks an awful lot like Melania’s bodyguard who has been pictured with her in the past. Alternatively, some think she might be a “paid off model”.
Believe what you will but – seriously – this person does not look at all like Melania Trump.
This new Melania double is weak sauce. #wheresmelania pic.twitter.com/yAsbR7CuQJ
— Johnny Killoran (@metroville) July 10, 2018
Top Comments
Well, she was born in Slovenia at a time when it was part of the Jugoslav Federation, and it's pretty normal for people who grew up under Communism to show little emotion and above all never to smile in public, to have only one or two friends, to be very private and reserved, and have some other traits that the article and people commenting on it are, I think, making too much of. Her face and lips may look wider and narrower at different times because of botox and collagen injections which, while a bad idea, are commonly used by ex-models who are no longer in their first youth.
Her facial expressions signal opposite of loving wife.
English is not her 1st language. At the White House, she speaks to Twitty in English, to Baron in Slovenian, and to her assistant and WH-staff in English.
Back in NYC, she talked to Twitty in English, to Baron and her parents in Slovenian, and to servants presumably in English.
Nothing ever mentions her having many friends or of having around many whom she speaks to in English. She is described as very private.
When one speaks mostly Slovenian in an English-speaking country, her English pronunciation and usage are likely to be stilted, just like hers.