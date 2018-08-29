A lot of people think something isn't, er, quite right about Melania Trump.

Look.

We don’t normally pay much attention to conspiracy theories.

Unless of course, it’s to do with Melania Trump not actually being Melania Trump but a body double.

Well. A claim like that needs to be investigated immediately.

This week, footage emerged of First Lady Melania Trump boarding a plane in Ohio with her husband, President Donald Trump.

But many people noticed something… odd.

The woman accompanying Donald Trump didn’t really look all that much like Melania. Her posture was different. The way she walked was different. Her hair colour was different.

There’s only one possible explanation – and it’s obviously that Melania Trump has a body double because she really doesn’t want to hang out with the President anymore. He’s annoying.

Does this look like Melania? pic.twitter.com/2YXsMh5D6u — The Resistance (@nightlypolitics) August 25, 2018

But the theory goes even further. People believe that the body double looks an awful lot like Melania’s bodyguard who has been pictured with her in the past. Alternatively, some think she might be a “paid off model”.

Believe what you will but – seriously – this person does not look at all like Melania Trump.