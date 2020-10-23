Mamamia recaps the final presidential debate: America, we're so sorry.

Trump says "I know more about wind than you do." Genuinely, I think he thinks he does.

Biden says America needs to transition from oil to renewable energy over time, which in context seems like... a reasonable decision on account of that whole end-of-our-planet thing.

IT'S TIME FOR THE FINAL QUESTION.

"What will you say in your address to Americans who did not vote for you?" Welker asks.

"Success is going to bring us together. We are on the road to success but I'm cutting taxes and he wants to raise everybody's taxes and he wants to put new regulations on everything. He will kill it. If he gets in, you will have a depression the likes of which you have never seen. Your 401 will go to hell and it will be a very, very sad day for this country," Trump replies.

Meanwhile, Biden focuses more on what he brings rather than what his opponent doesn't.

"I will say I'm an American President. I represent all of you whether you voted for me or against me and I'm going to make sure that you are represented. I'm going to give you hope. We are going to move. We are going to choose science over fiction. We are going to choose hope over fear. We are going to choose to move forward because we have enormous opportunities...

"And I'm going to say, as I said at the beginning, what is on the ballot here is the character of this country - decency, honour, respect, treating people with dignity, making sure that everyone has an even chance and I'm going to make sure you get that. You haven't been getting it the last four years."

That's it. We're done.

We shall never have to sit through a Trump v Biden debate again, and for that I am eternity grateful.

BRING ON NOVEMBER 3.

Feature image: Getty.