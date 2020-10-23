Mamamia recaps the final presidential debate: America, we're so sorry.

A fair bit has happened in the *checks notes*... three-and-a-bit weeks since US President Donald Trump and his Democratic challenger, former VP Joe Biden, met on stage for the first presidential debate of the 2020 election campaign.
Enough for at least three seasons of a TV political drama we would've once slammed as unrealistic.
These last four years have really given us some perspective, huh.
BUT THEY'RE BACK.
Trump's... not COVID positive anymore (apparently) and Biden has emerged from his COVID-safe hiding spot to meet him on stage for a debate in Nashville, Tennessee.
I'm not one for gambling, but how much money are we putting on the highly publicised 'mute button' making no difference to the quality of the next 90 minutes?
Imagine being the person in charge of that button. Imagine pressing mute on Trump. This is what dreams are made of.
After the first debate, I got a very stern email from a man named Paul because I called the moderator Mr Fox News Moderator Man throughout my recap, so this time I've Googled the moderators name early.
Her name is Kristen Welker. Happy, Paul?
Ooh, it's time.
Welker is here. Trump is here. Biden is here. Kid Rock is here.
