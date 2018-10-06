How a single hat worn by Melania Trump managed to offend an entire continent.

Sometimes a hat is just a hat. But other times a hat can be a symbol of colonial rule and the systematic murder, exploitation and oppression of millions of people.

This is one of those times.

First Lady of the United States, Melania Trump, clearly didn’t clock that when she popped a pith helmet on her noggin for a safari in Nairobi National Park, Kenya, on Friday.

A staple part of the uniform of British explorers and imperial administrators in Africa in the 19th century, the cloth-covered helmet is rarely seen these days unless behind glass in museum exhibits or part of a culturally insensitive Halloween costume.

But alas, there was Mrs Trump on her African tour, proudly sporting a crisp, white pith. And she even rounded out the outfit with knee-high colonial-style riding boots.

Why, remains unclear.

But it's certainly been a bonus for Twitter users who are currently engaged in a game of #FLOTUSinAfricaBingo.