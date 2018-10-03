Paging Fun Mums' eight tips for a scare-free Halloween.

Halloween is just around the corner and our kids could not be more excited if they tried! We’ve been taking part in Halloween traditions since our kids were little and it’s awesome to see more and more families getting involved each year. I mean who doesn’t love to dress up and have some spooky fun?!
With Halloween growing more and more popular in Australia, it’s important that we make it fun for our kids but we of course also want them to stay safe. That doesn’t just mean keeping them safe on the street, it also means keeping them safe from nightmares and ensuring their Halloween memories are happy ones.
That’s why we’ve put together some ideas for those families who would like to get involved in this tradition without scaring their kids – basically helping to create a ‘Scare-Free Halloween’.
Here are our top tips:
- First things first – learn about the past history of the Halloween traditions (you will find that although it’s hugely popular in the USA, the tradition did not in fact start there – it has Celtic roots). The modern version of Halloween is all about getting communities and neighbourhoods together with ‘trick or treating’ activities and social gatherings.
- Encourage your kids that they don’t have to dress up as something scary … any costume can be fun! One year we encouraged our kids to create a character with a blend of super-powers. They used dress-ups that we had around the house and even wrote a back story.
Top Comments
No. Leaving one's lights on is NOT an invitation to knock and beg for lollies. We should not have to sit in darkness in our homes in order to avoid intrusion. Decorate to signify you welcome door knockers - assume unadorned houses are not participating and leave us alone, thanks.