Paging Fun Mums' eight tips for a scare-free Halloween.

Halloween is just around the corner and our kids could not be more excited if they tried! We’ve been taking part in Halloween traditions since our kids were little and it’s awesome to see more and more families getting involved each year. I mean who doesn’t love to dress up and have some spooky fun?!

With Halloween growing more and more popular in Australia, it’s important that we make it fun for our kids but we of course also want them to stay safe. That doesn’t just mean keeping them safe on the street, it also means keeping them safe from nightmares and ensuring their Halloween memories are happy ones.

That’s why we’ve put together some ideas for those families who would like to get involved in this tradition without scaring their kids – basically helping to create a ‘Scare-Free Halloween’.

Here are our top tips: