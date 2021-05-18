After leaving an allegedly violent marriage, Mel B literally 'cut' her husband out of her body.

This post deals with domestic violence and suicide and might be triggering for some readers.



After leaving her husband, film producer Stephen Belafonte, Mel B had a tattoo cut out of her skin.

"Stephen, till death do us part, you own my heart," the tattoo down her side read. But after 10 years with Belafonte, Mel B had escaped what she alleges was a violent and abusive relationship, and decided to have the name cut from her body.

According to The Guardian, she also 'had her vagina surgically scraped and new tissue put in.'

After she had physically healed, Mel B's journey with emotional healing was more complicated.

Watch: We lose one woman every week in Australia to domestic violence, but that's just the tip of a very grim iceberg. Post continues below video.

After her decade-long marriage to Belafonte ended in 2017, the singer turned X Factor judge went public with allegations that the film producer/director had subjected her to sustained abuse, including "multiple physical beatings", drugging her, hitting her, choking her and forcing her to make more than 20 sex tapes.

He denied the allegations and claimed she was addicted to drugs and alcohol.

Hours before a trial relating to the alleged domestic violence was due to start in Los Angeles, Mel B and Belafonte reached a private settlement.

Rumours surrounded their relationship before Mel B, now 45, ever made a statement. In 2014, she missed an appearance as judge on the X Factor UK because she was rushed to hospital.

When she next turned up for filming, she had visible bruises which viewers and media picked up on.

She later posted on Instagram to say her husband would never lay a hand on her, and in 2018 shared that she had attempted suicide.