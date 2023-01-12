10 children to 5 different mothers and an Aussie fiancée: Eddie Murphy's complicated family life.

Back in 2019, veteran comedian Eddie Murphy made a triumphant return to Saturday Night Live.

After a 35-year absence, one of the show's most celebrated performers who first appeared aged just 19, came back to the show that launched his career – and the audience welcomed him with open arms.

But there's been one long-running joke of sorts in Hollywood that has stuck with Murphy. And it's the fact that he has 10 children. Specifically, 10 children to five different mothers.

As one of his fellow SNL former cast members said on the Golden Globes stage this week: "Your pullout game is weak. You look at Paige [Murphy's fiancée], and you get her pregnant."

Watch the best scenes from an Eddie Murphy classic, Daddy Day Care. Post continues after video.