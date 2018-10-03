The royal rule Meghan Markle will break when she comes to visit us in Australia.

To catch up on all things royal family, make sure you check out our Royal Hub. We’ve got you completely covered.

We’ve always thought of Meghan Markle as a bit of a rule-breaker.

Even before she went and became The Duchess of Sussex, the 37-year-old liked to dance to the beat of her own fancy, Hollywood drum, as they say.

Unfortunately, marrying into the British royal family comes with protocol. That Queen Elizabeth II loves her some rules, doesn’t she?

Luckily for us, the former Suits actress has permission to break what might be the trickiest royal rule for her to follow when she comes to Australia with The Duke of Sussex Prince Harry in mid-October.

The royal dress code.

Like most jobs, being a ‘working royal’ has its uniform: nude tights, dresses that cover the knees and shoulders, closed toe shoes where possible, no jeans (unless playing sport) and no nail polish (except Ballet Slippers by Essie).

But speaking to Cosmopolitan US, royal expert Myka Meier of Beaumont Etiquette, who was trained by a former member of The Queen’s Household, said The Queen relaxes these fashion rules when members of the royal family travel abroad.

“When travelling, we often see the Royals adopt the customs and culture of the country they are in,” she said.

“For instance, if in a country they visit it’s a sign of respect to dress in a certain way, they will do so. Often we see Royals wearing outfits from local designers, too, to show respect and support for the country they are visiting.”

In other words, there’s a very, very slim chance we might see Meghan getting around in a pair of thongs while she’s visiting us.

Look, we know it’s a long shot. More likely, we’ll see her in famed Aussie fashion labels like Camilla and Marc, Alice McCALL, Zimmermann, Carla Zampatti, maybe Dion Lee if she’s feeling adventurous.

When her sister-in-law The Duchess of Cambridge Kate Middleton visited Australia in 2014, the 36-year-old wore a white eyelet, knee-length Zimmermann dress (bonus points for negotiating soft sand at the beach in wedges). The tour also included stops in New Zealand, where Kate wore local designer Emilia Wickstead.