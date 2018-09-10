Everything you need to know about Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's Australian tour.

— With AAP.

In very important royal news, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s schedule for their October Australia tour has been released.

In their first major international tour together, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex will land in Australia on October 16 to begin a three week tour of the region, including visits to Fiji, Tonga and New Zealand.

The couple are visiting Sydney for the Invictus Games, which is the international multi-sport event Prince Harry created for wounded, injured or sick defence veterans to compete in.

As well as visiting Sydney for the games, Meghan and Harry will also travel to Dubbo, Fraser Island and Melbourne.

After arriving in Sydney on October 16, the royal couple will spend October 17 in rural NSW town Dubbo.

They will then travel to Melbourne on October 18 before returning to Sydney for three days for the opening ceremony of the Invictus Games.

On October 22, the Duke and Duchess will visit the completed Queen’s Canopy project in Fraser Island before heading to Fiji and Tonga.