Meghan Markle just broke one of fashion's biggest 'rules' and we're so here for it.

The Duchess of Sussex has become known for breaking royal protocol with her fashion choices, especially with her love of pants.

She often opts for trousers for official outings, and wore a black pantsuit for the annual WellChild Awards earlier this month.

She also wore cream pants to a Wimbledon match in July and a pantsuit during her official tour of Ireland with husband Prince Harry.

While there is no official royal rule banning women from wearing pants or suits, Meghan's go-to style does not have the Queen's seal of approval.

Queen Elizabeth prefers women in the royal family to wear dresses or skirts. But thankfully, Meghan is not on board with this unspoken rule.

Along with her navy and black outfit at the netball event, Meghan also brought back a hairstyle we haven't seen in a long time - sleek, straight hair.

Known for her trademark messy buns and wavy hair, the Duchess hasn't worn her hair glossy and straight since late last year.

Coach Core was created by the Royal Foundation in 2012. It aims to use sport to empower and inspire young people who are not in education or employment.

The Duchess of Sussex presents the ‘Graduate of the Year’ award to Sebastian Vidal. pic.twitter.com/wpBQr3AFsF — Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) September 24, 2018

"My husband has devoted so many years to Coach Core and in the past year of my being in the UK to be able to see not just the impact but the incredible inspiration and sense of purpose that this instills in people is astounding," Meghan tweeted about the event from the official Kensington Palace account.