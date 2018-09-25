Meghan Markle just broke one of fashion's biggest 'rules' and we're so here for it.

To catch up on all things royal family, make sure you check out our Royal Hub. We’ve got you completely covered.
We’ve already seen Meghan Markle break royal fashion rules, but now she’s out here breaking general fashion ‘rules’ and we are 100 per cent here for it.
Meghan wore navy and black together – traditionally considered to be a fashion no-no – but seriously, who makes these rules? Because she looks freaking glorious.
She wore a navy belted top by Oscar de la Renta and flared black Altuzarra pants for a sporty event at Loughborough University with honourees from Coach Core, a program that trains young people to become coaches and encourages the next generation of athletes.
Meghan showed off her netball skills as she took part in a passing drill – made even more impressive by the fact she did it in heels.
Top Comments
That top is not the very, very dark navy that people are talking about when they say you shouldn't wear black and navy together. That top is quite obviously blue. The very, very dark navy is so dark it could almost be mistaken for black, which is why it never looks quite right when it's worn with black - it looks like you've tried to match black with black and failed.
As far as faux pas go, it's not like she rocked up wearing socks and sandals/crocs hey.
Now that might be worth an article!
Sigh, this is a very average outfit - probably 20% of Australian women working in an office are wearing this outfit or similar today. And that hair isn't sleek. It's straightened but it isn't sleek.
Let up on all this rubbish already...
Her hair also looks identical to how it always looks. She's very, very cookie-cutter predictable and predictable - I love it how these articles keep trying to imply the opposite.