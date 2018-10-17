"What you can't help but notice when you're standing in front of Meghan and Harry."

On Tuesday, I decided it would be a good use of my time to stalk the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, during their very short stay in Sydney.

Did I wait four and a half hours at the Opera House to meet them? Yes.

Did I lie to my Uber driver about why I was going to Circular Quay so early in the morning? Also yes.

It all started when I saw the photos of Meghan and Harry as they arrived in Australia on Monday morning. The bogan inside me became overwhelmingly excited that very royal, very famous and very beautiful people would be staying at and/or visiting places just minutes from where I live.

‘My grandmother would want me to do this,’ I told myself, desperately trying to forget her problematic political views. ‘She loved the royal family.’

So I camped out, beside people holding signs that read 'Sparkle like Markle,' and 'Couple Goals,' and I waited.

About two hours in, my research told me Meghan and Harry were STILL at Taronga Zoo pretending to be interested in a sleeping koala, and I started to get impatient. I was waiting. For no reason. They needed to hurry.

Then finally, they arrived.

My first observation was that they have a lot of 'people'. As the crowd watched the Opera House stairs eagerly, hoping to catch the first glimpse of the royal couple, we were disappointed over and over again.