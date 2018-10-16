To catch up on all things royal family, make sure you check out our Royal Hub. We’ve got you completely covered.

We have a royal scandal on our hands, people.

A royal scandal so big and definitely not completely made up ¯\_(ツ)_/¯ that it makes Fergie’s toe-sucking scandal seem almost… quaint.

You see, at Princess Eugenie’s wedding on the weekend Prince Harry looked a lil bit… peeved.

He definitely wasn’t his normal chirpy self.

The cameras even caught the Duke and Duchess of Sussex in the middle of what looked like a heated exchange at one point.