"I stalked Meghan and Harry for 24 hours in Sydney. This is what happened."

I come from a line of very professional royal correspondents.

A couple of years ago, while travelling in London, my parents coincidentally saw the Queen getting out of a car. They forgot to get a photo or video when she actually stepped out onto the street, but they did get this great quality photo of her sitting in the vehicle.

You cannot see her.

The windows are tinted.

...Why did you stop recording when she actually got out of the car?

I can't.

But over the last 24 hours, I've had the opportunity to become a royal correspondent myself. And by 'opportunity,' I mean no one asked me, and I just straight up decided to stalk Meghan Markle and Prince Harry during their time in Sydney.

This is my diary:

Monday

Noon: After seeing countless photos of Meghan and Harry as they landed in Australia, I'm struck by a sudden and unexpected feeling: I randomly care a lot that they're here.