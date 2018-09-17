The secret code names Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's bodyguards refer to them as.

To catch up on all things royal family, make sure you check out our Royal Hub. We’ve got you completely covered.

As you can imagine, the life of a royal means constant and strict security protocols, with their actions and public appearances supervised by a bevy of top-tier bodyguards.

But we didn’t realise said security team referred to the royals by completely different names. Because shouting into an earpiece: ‘Megs and Hazza are coming down the stairway’, would most definitely qualify as a security breach…

After speaking to an unnamed source, The Daily Star has shared the code names of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, stating that their secret monikers originate from their official initials, DS.

Although their names do change frequently, according to the source, they’re known as “David Stevens” and “Davina Scott” by their security team.

“If anyone got hold of a phone belonging to a royal aide or security team member, they won’t find Harry Windsor and Meghan’s names in it,” they told the publication.

“It is far too risky in the wrong hands. They get given code names but they are changed regularly for obvious reasons.”

