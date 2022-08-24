'The heater in the nursery caught fire.' 5 things we learned from Meghan Markle's new podcast.

Meghan Markle's new podcast has officially dropped.

Almost two years after signing a big podcast deal with Spotify, the first episode of the Duchess of Sussex's long-awaited podcast, Archetypes, was released on Tuesday.

"People should expect the real me in this and probably the me that they've never gotten to know," the 41-year-old says in a trailer for the podcast, which investigates "the labels that try to hold women back".

"Over the course of the next dozen episodes, we’re going to live inside and rip apart the boxes women have been placed into for generations - boxes like diva, crazy, the b-word, sl*t. Some of these words — these labels — are harsh; they’re abrasive. And I want to get to the bottom of where they come from, why they’ve stuck around for so long, and - importantly - how we can move past them," she says.

The first episode of the podcast sees Meghan sit down with her "dear friend" and tennis star Serena Williams to discuss their thoughts around ambition, and share the "human" moments the public don't get to see.

Here's the five biggest moments from the first episode.

1. A fire broke out in Archie's bedroom.

During the hour-long interview, Meghan shared the moment she was left "shaken" and "in tears" when a fire broke out in her son's bedroom, while her and Harry were on tour in South Africa in 2019.

The Duchess had just delivered a speech to women and girls in Nyanga when she was told there had been an incident in her then-four-month-old son Archie's bedroom.

"We get in the car and they say there’s been a fire at the residence... There’s been a fire in the baby’s room," she recalled.