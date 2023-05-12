'She basically told me to f**k off': Inside Meghan Markle's friendship breakup with a reality TV star.

We seem to be hitting a point in pop culture history where the airing of 'receipts' to prove a celebrity connection, validate grimaces and grab a couple of headlines, has become a daily occurrence.

And no one must feel that salacious shift more than Meghan Markle.

While Meghan was famous before she became entangled with the royal family, it was only when her fairytale romance with Prince Harry went public that a lot of people came out of the woodwork with stories about the Duchess.

The most memorable of these 'character references' came from two people remarkably close to Meghan: her father and her sister.

But there's a new 'source' that's come forward – who precisely no one was expecting. A star of UK reality TV show, Made In Chelsea, Millie Mackintosh.

Millie has never referenced her friendship with Meghan before, but on a recent episode of her podcast Mumlemmas & More with Millie & Charlie she shared a lot of details about how they became close and the awkward ending.

“About eight years ago, I went to the opening of a hotel in Istanbul and I met Meghan Markle,” Millie told co-host Charlie Boud.