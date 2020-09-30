A recovering alcoholic and multiple kids: Where the cast of Made In Chelsea are now.

When Made in Chelsea arrived on our screens, it accidentally filled the upper-class, too-posh-to-function hole in our lives we didn’t even know we had.

We finally got to look into what actually happens at polo matches, what super rich people order for breakfast and, most importantly of all, how damn difficult it can be to be wealthy.

Listen to Mamamia Out Loud discuss the problem with rich people… and their skin. Post continues after podcast.

But since these posh totties graced our screens, what have they been up to? Are they still frolicking around the Royal Borough? Do any of them talk to each other now? Did any cast members ever actually get a proper job?

We investigate these hard-hitting theories to see exactly what the cast of Made in Chelsea are up to now.

Made In Chelsea's Binky Felstead now.

Binky stumbled onto our screens in 2011 with her sloaney-overcomb and larger-than-life wedges, making everyone chortle.

Image: E4 / @binkyfelstead Lovingly known as ‘Binkletits’ by best friend Ollie, Binky was one of the first cast members to fall pregnant and give birth. Her pregnancy followed an on-again-off-again relationship with fellow castmate JP and the couple even did a spin-off series called Born in Chelsea.