The people we're thinking of today, while the world is talking about Meghan Markle's baby.

Content warning: this post discusses infertility, stillbirth, and miscarriage and may be triggering for some readers.

If you listen carefully to the international roar of rejoicing over the birth of Baby Sussex, you’ll hear something else; a sound of sadness, triggered by three simple words: “It’s a boy.”

That sound comes from the millions of women who are happy for Meghan and Harry, but are heartbroken for themselves.

The women who are struggling with fertility. The ones who’ve lost babies through miscarriage or stillbirth. Even the ones who secretly long for a second or third baby, whom they know will never be.

Those women, they’re smiling and nodding in conversations with others about the exciting royal news. But what they can’t confess is that when they heard it, when they saw the announcement that Meghan Markle had “safely delivered a son,” it wasn’t easy.

On the inside, even if only for the briefest moment, after their joy, they thought: That could have been me. Why wasn’t that me? What’s wrong with my body? Where is my baby?

For some of those women, these thoughts happen every day, because their loss, their grief for the baby they so desperately wanted, never goes away.

And sadly, try as they might to not let it, baby news, especially on this mass scale, is triggering.

“It brings it all back again,” Elise – who has suffered with pregnancy loss – told me.

“I had so many rounds of IVF, and two miscarriages. I know it’s not fair, but I couldn’t help but think it was so easy for her.

“My baby would have been a prince to me, too.”

Of course, that’s not a personal attack on Meghan, but rather a sense of residual trauma from Elise’s own experience.