Meghan Markle is on the comeback trail. Her husband's obsession just derailed it.

The problem is: He's famous. And so is his wife. He has been, since birth, through no choice of his own. She has been, for a decade or so, because she wanted to be. From Bo Burnham to Kim Kardashian, famous people get followed by paparazzi. And so, Prince Harry can not fully escape his torturers.

It's maddening, and Harry has made it his mission, his life's work, to get rid of them. To regulate press intrusion. To sue when lines are crossed and to push back against every unflattering rumour. It's become, it seems, his full-time job.

But what happened this week in New York City was an unnecessary own goal in the Sussexs' war against the media.

Because it was meant to be Meghan's big night.

Meghan, the Duchess, has been lying low all year. It's been a strategic choice to keep her head down during Harry's promotion of Spare. And to stay away from the Coronation, and out of the firing line for all the lead-up speculation. A considered retreat because – and it's unquestionably true – she cops an unfair share of racist, misogynistic abuse, and it sucks up all the oxygen in any room. Let Harry have his moment, let the King get his crown and then... it's Meghan's time to shine.

As it was on Tuesday night in New York City. She was receiving an award from a reputable feminist organisation, Gloria Steinem's Ms Foundation For Women. She was one of four recipients of for the Women Of Vision award, alongside women who had done incredible work in electoral representation of women of colour, the rights of trans youth, and access to abortion. She was making a speech. Her mother was there. It was a big deal.

She and Harry and her proud mum, Doria Ragland, posed for the approved photographers, Meghan in a red-carpet-worthy gold dress. She was back in the spotlight for exactly what she wanted to be in the spotlight for: good causes, and improving the lot of women and girls. Next up on the roll-out? More work with Netflix, more work with Spotify, a possible reinvention of her lifestyle blog, The Tig, and a memoir of her own.