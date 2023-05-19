Meghan Markle is on the comeback trail. Her husband's obsession just derailed it.

Taking pictures of people without their consent to sell to the highest bidder is a s**tty way to make a living.
The results are in after decades of celebrity culture, and it just is. Mental health calamity and physical endangerment are just two of the problems that we've seen consistently play out for regular targets of the "paps".
Being followed everywhere by a baying pack of photographers used to be seen as the price you paid for fame, and for having lots and lots of money. The nasty aftertaste to the big glug of cash that came with your latest song/movie/book/deal. I admit, I used to subscribe to that theory, as an editor of a celebrity magazine. This is what the big bucks are for, the justification went.
But I can see that's nonsense, now. It's stalking and harassment with a fizzy name. That's it.
Watch: Prince Harry on Meghan Markle's mental health. Post continues after video.
There's no nuance or mystery in Prince Harry's relationship with the paparazzi. In his view, they killed his mother.
In his mega-selling book, Spare, he spells out, more than once, how even the sound of a camera shutter click-click-clicking is traumatic for him. Literally. Knowing that was the last sound his mum heard in that tunnel in France in August, 1997, is almost unbearable.
Prince Harry absolutely hates the paparazzi.