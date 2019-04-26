An unearthed Meghan Markle interview has people convinced she's calling her baby 'Mary'.

To catch up on all things royal family, including Meghan Markle and Kate Middleton, make sure you check out our Royal Hub. We’ve got you covered.
With Baby Sussex due to be born any day now, the world is suffering from a severe case of Royal Baby Fever. Speculation is swirling as the world obsesses over every tiny little detail about the new Royal – from the name, the weight, the eye colour, the time of day it will be born… even what brand of nappies the Duke and Duchess of Sussex will use.
But, you see, there is in fact a convincing theory behind the latest conjecture. Royal fans are speculating that the baby will be called Mary… and we’re listening.
Why?
Well.
The now-Duchess of Sussex gave a huge hint away in her pre-Royal days, when she was an actress on Suits.
Pointed out by Instagram account ‘harry_meghan_updates’, Meghan Markle once gave an interview where she revealed that she bought her future daughter a Cartier watch after it was confirmed that Suits was commissioned for a third season.
View this post on Instagram
#update First of all I would like to thank you very much for such a great page we have created and most of you for your civil behaviour and cooperation. This is my last post until official news about Baby Sussex comes, as many of you are scared when I post something… ❗️ Turn on the notification! And look at my Instagram Stories! I will continue to be active there! If you hear anything or so share it with me via dm as well pls… . . In an interview before Harry, Meghan made an interesting point to one day give her Cartier watch to her daughter one day ”From M.M to M.M“, but of course one should consider Daddy’s opinion now… So. Write in the comment section what name you can imagine for Baby Sussex????
Top Comments
Uh, does't that just mean that the "MM" in the engraving simply stands for "Meghan Markle"? She bought the watch for herself, therefore gifted to herself - hence the engraving.