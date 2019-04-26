An unearthed Meghan Markle interview has people convinced she's calling her baby 'Mary'.

To catch up on all things royal family, including Meghan Markle and Kate Middleton, make sure you check out our Royal Hub. We’ve got you covered.

With Baby Sussex due to be born any day now, the world is suffering from a severe case of Royal Baby Fever. Speculation is swirling as the world obsesses over every tiny little detail about the new Royal – from the name, the weight, the eye colour, the time of day it will be born… even what brand of nappies the Duke and Duchess of Sussex will use.

But, you see, there is in fact a convincing theory behind the latest conjecture. Royal fans are speculating that the baby will be called Mary… and we’re listening.

Why?

Well.

The now-Duchess of Sussex gave a huge hint away in her pre-Royal days, when she was an actress on Suits.

Pointed out by Instagram account ‘harry_meghan_updates’, Meghan Markle once gave an interview where she revealed that she bought her future daughter a Cartier watch after it was confirmed that Suits was commissioned for a third season.