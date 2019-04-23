Why it's highly likely Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's baby will be born in the morning.

To catch up on all things royal family, make sure you check out our Royal Hub. We’ve got you completely covered.
With the entire world suffering a severe case of ~royal baby fever~, the speculation surrounding every tiny detail of Meghan and Harry’s soon-to-be (or maybe already) born child is intensifying to the point where you can bet on pretty much anything.
The name, the weight, the eye colour, the brand of nappies Meghan and Harry will use, and the time of birth.
Learn all about the royal kids… who are normal kids. Post continues below video.