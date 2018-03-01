Prince Harry gives insight into the royal "Fab Four" dynamic in public appearance together.

“We are stuck together for the rest of our lives,” is the happy but also daunting reality facing the royal family’s most endearing foursome.

Prince Harry was the one to admit such a relatable truth, speaking at the Royal Foundation Forum on Wednesday – a new, annual event to showcase the royals’ charity work.

He was sitting on stage alongside his new fiancée, former actress Meghan Markle, his brother, Prince William, and, of course, Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, in a public appearance together.

“We have different opinions and they work really well together,” Prince Harry, 33, continued, News Corp reports.

“Working as a family does have its challenges; of course it does. The fact that everybody is laughing shows they know exactly what’s it like.”

And laughing they were. The banter between the four – who have been giving he nickname the “Fab Four” – was everything us mere mortals were imaging it should be.

“We have four different personalities and we all have that same passion to make a difference,” Prince Harry told the audience.

But “oh yes!” they have disagreements, he laughed. “They come thick and fast” .

Kate, 36, and Meghan, 36, looked like natural sisters-to-be wearing similar shades of blue.