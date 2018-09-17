VERY IMPORTANT PSA: Macca's is giving away free cheeseburgers tomorrow.

In case you missed it – tomorrow is National Cheeseburger Day.

And yes, there really is a national day celebrating the humble cheeseburger.

The best part though? To celebrate, Macca’s is giving away a cool 200,000 free cheeseburgers tomorrow.

Starting at midnight tonight, McDonald’s is giving away the freebies via the ‘My Rewards’ section of the MyMacca’s app – all you’ve got to do is download the free app onto your phone and select the offer.

The same promotion ran last year, but this time around, Macca’s is providing double the amount of cheeseburgers and you don’t even need to purchase anything to claim one.

Don’t get too excited, though – there’s a limit of one cheeseburger per customer, so don’t expect to walk out with six.

Even with the limit, there’s no doubt those burgers will go fast. If you’re keen to take advantage of this offer, it’s probably best to stop by before lunch. After all, we now have the All Day Menu to take advantage of those 24/7 cheeseburgers.

Can we have free chicken nuggets next time too, please?

