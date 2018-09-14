McDonald's Happy Meal is changing things up. Here's a round-up of the new options.

If you’ve ever found yourself with a carload of hungry kids on a long car drive with nothing to feed them but breath mints, you are not alone.

We’ve all been there. When you’re on the move, sometimes the odd treat is what you need to keep them – and you – happy.

So, here’s the good news: McDonald’s has given its famous Happy Meal a rejig.

You can still get the same Happy Meal as before. But now Macca’s has introduced a bunch of new main and side options that tick off the “yummy” and “better for you” boxes, so you can feel good about it too.

With options like grilled chicken bites, wholemeal tortilla chicken snack wraps, Yoplait Petit Miam Strawberry Yoghurt and grape tomatoes, there’s now a wider choice for what you’d like in that Happy Meal box. Let’s take a squiz:

Yoghurt for on-the-go

Yoghurt is a great snack for kids, and Yoplait Petit Miam Strawberry yoghurt pouches are ideal on the go because they travel well and have a screw-top cap. As an added bonus you can pass them off as a treat, even though they’re made with real fruit and no artificial flavours, preservatives or colours.

Chicken choices