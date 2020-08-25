Maude and Iris Apatow starred in Knocked Up as kids. This is their lives now.

In 2007, we watched Maude and Iris Apatow make their on-screen debut in Knocked Up, before reprising their roles again in the 2012 film, This is 40.

Playing the brutally astute, Sadie and Charlotte, their involvement in the film was a family affair in more ways than one.

Not only was the classic comedy directed by their dad, Judd Apatow, playing their on-screen mum, was their real-life mother, Leslie Mann.

Video by Universal Pictures

Now, if you’re wondering why their last names seem so familiar, let us explain.

Their dad is the Emmy Award-winning producer and director behind smash films like Superbad, Forgetting Sarah Marshall, Bridesmaids and The Big Sick, and was also instrumental in crafting Lena Dunham’s hit series, Girls. Mann, on the other hand, is one of Hollywood’s most recognisable actresses, having starred in films like The Bling Ring, How to Be Single and Rio as the voice of Linda Gunderson.



Now, 13 years on from Knocked Up, it's no surprise Maude and Iris, now 22 and 17 respectively, are rising stars in their own right.