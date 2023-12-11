No grown man should say that to a child.

This 'comedy' special has been criticised for a joke about domestic violence where he victim-blames a woman with a black eye and for mocking women in a series of low-hanging fruit jabs about astrology and crystals.

And it's a comment on astrology that got the attention of an aspiring planetary scientist, who happened to be a six-year-old boy.

In the special, Rife says: "I am so tired of you ladies blaming your poor decision-making skills on planets that don't even know you," he quipped.

"It has nothing to do with the stars, man. Just because Jupiter has a ring and you don't doesn't mean that's what you're supposed to look up to for this magical advice."

In response, content creator Bunny Hedaya shared a video of her six-year-old son, who is known to her followers for his obsession with space.

"Actually, it's Saturn that has the rings... and, you're mean to girls," Aiden said, in a video shared on Bunny's Instagram and TikTok.

Video via Instagram/@bunnyhedaya.

Aiden's mum has since shared Rife's response to her son in a following TikTok that's gone viral.

In an alleged since-deleted comment on Instagram, the comedian wrote: "Jupiter also has [a] ring. OH!... and Santa isn't real. Your mom buys you presents with the money she makes on OnlyFans. Good luck."