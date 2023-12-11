No grown man should say that to a child.

TikTok famous comedian and divisive jawline owner, Matt Rife, is continuing to stir up drama off the back of his heavily panned Netflix comedy special.
For the lucky ones who have no clue who Matt Rife is, he's a wildly popular TikTokker with a fan base that prior to his Netflix show Natural Selection, was mostly made up of thirsty heterosexual women.
Because, well... he looks like this.
Rife's TikTok presence is largely clips of his stand-up with the majority of the videos of the 28-year-old doing crowd work. This isn't Matt's first TV special but Natural Selection was the first to stream on Netflix.
