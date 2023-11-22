Comedian Matt Rife is being slammed for a sexist joke. What he actually did is much worse.

Comedian Matt Rife has routinely gone viral on TikTok in the past year or two.

So much so, that after years of a pretty meandering comedy career, he suddenly took off: gaining more than 350 million likes, 18 million followers, and re;easing four comedy specials in less than three years.

He became beloved for his quick-thinking back-and-forth banter with members of his audience, occasional (or frequent) flirting and for leaning heavily into being, well, good-looking. It all formed a perfect storm and went a long way to building him a large, passionate following. Of mostly women.

Most recently, Rife's success – due to the support of the aforementioned women! – led to an incredible opportunity. On November 15, he released a comedy special on Netflix called Matt Rife: Natural Selection.

I'm sure that was very exciting for him.

Watch: the trailer for Natural Selection. Post continues below video.

The special has, just as he presumably hoped, created a lot of noise. Very little of it is good noise, but Rife has made it clear in the past couple of days that really doesn't matter.