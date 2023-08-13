Everything you want to know about Sam, Alanna, Mary and all the other Matilda legends.

Captain and national hero Sam Kerr is considered one of the greatest strikers in the world, and her very long list of achievements is proof of that.

Kerr, 29, is a WA girl and grew up playing AFL before switching to football at 12 because as a female athlete, there was no team for her to keep playing in. She debuted for the Matildas at only 15, scored her first international goal at 16 and was selected for her first World Cup at 17.

She is the only woman to have won the Golden Boot — awarded to the player who scores most goals in the tournament — in three different leagues.

Kerr is based in London most of the time, as she plays for Chelsea in the FA Women's Super League, and has been integral in Chelsea being one of the most dominant forces in women's football.

Kerr has been dating American national player Kristie Mewis for three years.

Long story short? She's a legend.

Katrina Gorry.

Image: Getty.