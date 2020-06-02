The Spill: Tuesday's best entertainment and gossip news.

1. "When you know you know." MasterChef's Melissa Leong on eloping after five months.

Earlier this season, MasterChef fans were given a glimpse into the lives of judge Melissa Leong and her husband Joe Jones.

And now the 40-year-old chef has shared how she and Joe decided to get engaged three months after dating and then elope two months after that.

"When you know you know," Melissa told TV WEEK.

The couple first met at a bar in Melbourne's Romeo Lane.

"Then we met again properly about 18 months later at a function. We started talking there and we've just not ever ceased since really. It's pretty cool."

Three months later, they mutually decided to get engaged and agreed to elope shortly after.

"I planned our elopement in between takes while filming another TV show [SBS's The Chef's Line]," Melissa told the publication.

"When that wrapped, we went to Joshua Tree in California and eloped. It was all very fun."

The couple, who married in February 2017, opted for a 60s, rock’n’roll-style ceremony.

"Joe and I share a common aesthetic for all things vintage and a bit rock’n’roll. And I think eloping is a pretty rock’n’roll way to say ‘I do’! The theme of our wedding day, if I had to label it, would probably be ’60s rock’n’roll. Think Bourbon and records at dawn, a shift dress, beehive hair, slim cut suiting… and cake for breakfast," she told Vogue.