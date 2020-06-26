Everything we know about Mary Trump, and the tell-all book that could help bring down the president.

This week, the Trump family lost its latest effort to stop the publication of a book written by one of their own.

It's called Too Much and Never Enough, and has been penned by Mary L. Trump, the niece of US President Donald Trump.

The president's younger brother, Robert, had filed a temporary restraining order to stop the book hitting shelves next month, but the application was knocked by Queens Surrogate Court on Thursday. Still, their fight is not over.

Robert has vowed to take the case to the New York State Supreme Court.



So why the feverish attempts to block their niece's book?

The tagline may offer a clue: 'How my family created the world's most dangerous man.'

Here's what we know about Mary Trump and the book that could be part of the president's downfall.

Who is Mary L. Trump?

Dr Mary L. Trump is the daughter of flight attendant Linda Clapp and Fred Trump Jnr — President Donald Trump's eldest brother and the 'black sheep' of the family.

Despite being heir-apparent to the Trump real-estate fortune, “Freddy” showed little interest in the family business and trained instead as a pilot. He ultimately died in 1981 at the age of 42 due to complications of alcoholism.

Mary went on to become a mother and clinical psychologist, and holds a Ph.D. in psychology at Adelphi University and a master's in literature at Columbia. According to her publisher Simon & Schuster, she has taught graduate courses in trauma, psychopathology, and developmental psychology.

Despite spending much of her childhood at her grandparents' mansion in Queens, these days Mary is anything but close with her relatives, largely courtesy of a bitter dispute over her grandfather's fortune. (More on that later.)

She has little online presence, but her Twitter profile — which she hasn't posted to since 2018 — would suggest she is ideologically at odds with her staunchly conservative family.

At the time of the presidential election in 2016, Mary tweeted in favour of her uncle's opponent Hillary Clinton and described his victory as "one of the worst night's of my life".