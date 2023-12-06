Why that Aussie interview with Mary Kay and Vili has resurfaced 5 years later.

In 2018, Seven reporter Matt Doran sat down with perhaps the most infamous couple of the '90s – Mary Kay Letournau and Vili Fualaau. A teacher, Letournau was 34 when she raped a then-12-year-old Fualaau, who was her student.

Five years later, the interview has resurfaced on social media ahead of the new film May December, which is based on the real-life couple.

The Netflix film stars Julianne Moore, Natalie Portman and Charles Melton, and follows the story of an actress (Portman) who is visiting her muse Grace (Moore), who was caught sexually abusing her son's then-13-year-old friend Joe Yoo (Melton).

Just like in the movie, Letourneau and Fualaau (who were teacher and student) became a tabloid sensation and despite the illegal nature of their initial relationship, they eventually married and had children together.

Watch the viral Sunday Night interview with Mary Kay Letournau and Vili Faulaau. Post continues after video.



Video via Sunday Night.

Letourneau and Fualaau first met when she was a second-grade teacher and he was a student at a Seattle primary school. They crossed paths again when she was his sixth-grade teacher and began sexually abusing him in 1996.

It was kept a secret until she fell pregnant with their daughter, Audrey, who was born in May 1997 while Letourneau was out on bail and awaiting trial for the felony second-degree rape of a child. Disturbingly, she only ended up serving three months in prison.