Hollywood owes Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen a very big apology.





Somewhere, buried deep inside the minds of Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen is a hazy memory of a time when they weren’t famous - hazy because the fraternal twins were thrust into the limelight at just nine months old.

The now 37-year-olds landed the role of Michelle Tanner on the sitcom Full House, allowing the audience to watch the two grow up on screen, going from incoherent babies to whip-smart toddlers.

Despite their tender age, everyone knew they were special, and it was that potential that made them the biggest teen stars of the early 2000s. A few short years after Full House concluded, the pair starred in 47 direct-to-video films, recorded 16 albums, created a fashion line, became two of the youngest executive producers in Hollywood history, and even had an animated show called Mary-Kate and Ashley in Action!.

Their projects helped them amass a combined net worth of $500 million, making them the youngest self-made millionaires and two of the richest teenagers in the world.

They were the richest teenagers in the world. Image: Getty.