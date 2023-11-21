Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen just explained why they almost never do interviews.

If you Google 'Mary-Kate and Ashley', chances are you'll find numerous articles akin to 'What happened to the Olsen twins?' or 'Where are Mary-Kate and Ashley now?'.

In the early 2000s, they were literally everywhere. Now, the 37-year-old fashion designers are rarely seen in the spotlight, and over the years have slowly, and strategically, removed themselves from the public eye.

Speaking in a rare interview with The Financial Times, the reason behind this is pretty simple.

Mary-Kate and Ashley want us to move on from 'the twins' thing.

Watch: Speaking of Mary-Kate and Ashley... here's a throwback to their last movie - New York Minute - in 2004. Post continues.



Video via Warner Bros

Designers behind luxury fashion brand The Row, the sisters and business partners prefer to remain discreet, sharing that they don't use social media. They don't even shop online.

"There was a conversation," Mary-Kate told interviewer Jo Ellison when asked about their strategy of having zero social media presence.