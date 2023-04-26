I can't stop thinking about... that time the Olsen twins got fired from their own show.

When I was a kid, the only thing I wanted to be when I grew up was an Olsen twin.

The hardest part was deciding which one, and my bestie and I would launch into full-on heated debates over who would get to be Ashley and who was Mary-Kate.

Because, good God, those girls were literally everywhere in the '90s. From our TV screens to cinemas, with about a bazillion films, which all featured pretty much the same plotline taking places in different settings around the world, they were on the path to their eventual world domination.

So when I found out that the iconic duo were fired from the very sitcom that made them famous, I was shook.

It all started because the twins, who shared the role of Michelle Tanner on Full House, wouldn’t stop crying. Because they were... literal babies.

Babies who “kept screaming”, according to Uncle Jesse. Sorry, I mean John Stamos (but who can really picture him as anything else? *Still swooning*).

The Olsen twins were literally everywhere from the '90s. Image: Getty Images.