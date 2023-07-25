When Rosemary Redmon died she had one wish: for her granddaughter to marry her husband.

I've fallen down The Real Housewives rabbit hole; and last night, I started watching The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City.

There were two things that intrigued me about the series: most of the cast are Mormons, and one is married to her step-grandfather. Yep.

Video via Bravo.

Mary Cosby is one of the few women on the show who is not part of the Mormon faith. Instead, she's described as a "Pentecostal First Lady".

In 1997, Mary's grandmother Rosemary passed away, leaving her millions of dollars, businesses and her family's Pentecostal megachurch.

But in order to receive her inheritance, she would have to marry her step-grandfather.

Mary's grandmother had been married to Bishop Robert C. Cosby Sr. for 22 years.

He was significantly younger than her and was her second husband (making him Mary's step-grandfather).

Image: Bravo.