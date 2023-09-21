MAFS' Martha and Michael just shared the thing no one says about new fathers.

Married At First Sight’s Michael Brunelli has opened up about the paternal postnatal anxiety he experienced after becoming a father in February 2023.

Joined by his fiancee Martha Kalifatidis on their paediatrician Dr. Golly’s podcast, Dr. Golly & The Experts, Michael shared that despite having always dealt with anxiety, it became increasingly worse after baby Lucius was born.

Watch: The facts on Postnatal Depression.



Video via Mamamia, PANDA.

As the conversation continued, Michael said it was "an uncomfortable but eye-opening experience."

Dr. Golly, who has been a paediatrician for over a decade and is a father of three himself, asked Michael if he dealt with "irrational fears that something really unlikely could happen at any moment".

"100 per cent, yeah... but they're just normal to me," responded Michael.

As Michael went into further detail about his symptoms, Dr. Golly concluded that it’s highly likely he has paternal postnatal anxiety.

The diagnosis came as a shock to Michael, who, like most people, didn’t know men could suffer from the condition.

However, despite Michael later coming to terms with the news, saying it was his “job as a dad” to look out for his son, Martha disagreed.