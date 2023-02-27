'He's here, he's perfect.' Martha Kalifatidis and Michael Brunelli have welcomed their first child.

Martha Kalifatidis and Michael Brunelli have welcomed their first baby.

On Monday evening, the former Married At First Sight couple shared the news on Instagram, along with his name.

"Lucius Brunelli," they wrote.

"He’s here, he’s perfect."

Michael shared the correct pronunciation of his name in the comments.

"'LOO-SHUS' if you’re wondering," he said.

On Sunday night, Martha announced she and Michael were off to the hospital to have their son.

"Bags are packed, we're off! See you all soon… plus one," she captioned an Instagram post where she's holding a baby onsie.

In the nine months prior, Martha expressed how difficult of a pregnancy it was.