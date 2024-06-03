Martha Kalifatidis went to bed with a migraine. It triggered the 'worst week of her life.'

Martha Kalifatidis has opened up about a traumatic health scare, where a doctor told her that her persistent migraines were because of a rare brain tumour.

In a two-part video series, titled "The Worst Week of My Life," shared on TikTok on May 29, Martha recounted how a post-Fashion Week migraine escalated into a nightmare.

Watch: Advice for 5 year old me with Martha Kalifatidis.



Video via Mamamia.

The MAFS alum began experiencing a severe migraine while flying back to Melbourne from Sydney, but despite its persistence, she initially didn't think much of it.

"I just jumped into bed," she said. "I thought nothing of it."

However, when the migraine continued for several days, her partner Michael Brunelli and her mother urged her to get it checked out.

"I thought I was pregnant, I did a pregnancy test," she admitted. "I thought maybe it's period symptoms, but I've never had [migraines] as a period symptom."

Upon learning that Martha's migraine had lasted for days, her GP recommended a CAT scan, and that's when things took a turn for the worse.

When the results came back, the radiologist instructed Martha to stay on the bed, indicating they "might need to take more photos."