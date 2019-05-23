Jodi always dreamt of a strong, silent husband. Six years ago, she married a bridge.

Jodi Diable always dreamed of a grand romance with someone devilishly handsome.

When she finally got married, her wedding day was everything she could have imagined.

She wore a 1930s style gown that made her feel like a Hollywood screen goddess. She felt spoilt to get her makeup done by a professional artist, and had beautiful flowers arranged by a florist friend to perfectly match the pink hue of her lips.

She was driven to the ceremony by her two best men in a kick ass vintage car. With butterflies in her stomach and tears in her eyes, she stepped out of the vehicle to the dulcet tones of Nick Cave's 'Into Your Arms' in the most stunning location, the tiny village of Céret in southern France.

She recited her vows in front of 14 of her closest friends, filled with nerves and excitement.

But her husband couldn't respond.

Because Jodie got married to a bridge.

A 14th century stone structure called the Pont du Diable which translates to "Devil's Bridge", and yes, she did take her husband's name.