"After my wedding, these are the 5 pieces of advice I have for anyone about to get married."

I like to be organised. It makes me feel calmer, safer and more in control in a chaotic world. When I have a plan in my head, I am more pleasant to be around. To reference Geraldine Hickey’s hilarious theory a few years ago, I am a Nicole. So when it came to planning a wedding I was onto it.

I had the spreadsheet, the run sheet, the phone numbers of vendors printed out and distributed to all major people. Even though I read the entire internet of articles titled, “Things you will forget to organise on your wedding day”, things got missed/went wrong.

The sky did not fall. I ended up married (yay!) to the right man (extra yay!) and we had a very lovely day. However, here are the things I gave no thought to, which I will share with you now, so that you may achieve the perfect Grand Final of Life as a Woman wedding.

Firstly, when something goes wrong, you as the bride are probably not going to be the one who will fix the problem. This is a weird feeling if you are a control freak, because in normal life, you would pick up your phone, whip out a bankcard, have a terse conversation and resolve the query quickly and efficiently.

Everyone says you have no time on the morning of your wedding, which is partially true. You can’t do much while a makeup artist is saying, “Ok, now look up for me…” but what I was not expecting was the limited mental capacity to make decisions and problem solve. You’re cooked! Months of planning has culminated in this one day, your brain just goes, “Ok. Bye!”