Celeb in 5: Monday's best entertainment and gossip news.

1. People are speculating that Married at First Sight’s Davina may be next year’s Bachelorette.



Please, for the love of God, don’t make Davina the next Bachelorette. But also, please make Davina the next Bachelorette, because that would be entertaining as heck.

Twitter has erupted after Davina’s exit from Married At First Sight on Sunday, bombarding the bikini model with queries about her next reality television move. Perhaps… The Bachelorette?

‘Davina looks an ideal contestant for Bachelorette,’ one Twitter user tweeted.

Happy gal ???????????? .

‘You’re aiming to be the next Bachelorette so you’ve got more blokes to chase,’ another accused Davina.

The intense speculation comes due to Davina’s many past stints on reality television shows, having previously appeared on Big Brother and First Dates on Channel Seven.

While Davina’s chance at landing the role as the next Bachelorette remains unclear, it’s certain Ryan will be steering clear of any The Bachelorette applications, and rightly so.

2. Kylie Jenner shares video of Stormi, but it’s not quite as exciting as it sounds.



Days after declaring she was “sooo” over Snapchat (and sending Wall Street into meltdown), Kylie Jenner has chosen the platform to share a video of her daughter, Stormi.

Or to be specific, a video of Stormi’s feet.

In the short clip, Kylie gently clutches her baby daughter’s foot and says “Mommy’s cute little toes”.