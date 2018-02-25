According to Married at First Sight's Sarah, the last dinner party wasn't what it seemed.

Even though we deeply sympathised with Ryan and Tracey (but especially Ryan) at last week’s Married at First Sight dinner party, it really was everything we wanted in a reality television controversy.
But something… didn’t quite sit right. Dean and Davina entered into the exact same situation with the same dodgy intentions, supposedly agreeing to betray their “spouses” for one another.
Subsequently, Dean’s part in the decision was blatantly disapproved of by the other contestants, but somehow, Davina was treated like an angel.
Or so we were made to believe.