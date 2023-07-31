A creepy profile on Margot Robbie has resurfaced amid the Barbie buzz.

Margot Robbie is on top of the world right now.

She's spread across every infinite scroll on Instagram and TikTok, her fashion moments from the Barbie press tour remain imprinted in our collective consciousness, and, of course, she's leading the biggest movie of the year.

Greta Gerwig's Barbie has already broke the record for the biggest opening weekend for a female director, and the film had the biggest domestic opening ever for a non-superhero film or sequel.

This is no easy feat for a biting feminist manifesto disguised as a movie about girls and their dolls.

While Barbie has divided some critiques, Margot's portrayal of the iconic doll has been universally praised. As we said, the Australian actress is on top of the world.

But it wasn't always smooth sailing for Margot when it came to the media.

If we cast our minds back to 2016, Margot Robbie was the talk of Hollywood after her breakout role in The Wolf of Wall Street, and her upcoming turn as Harley Quinn in Suicide Squad.

As her fame loomed larger than ever, the actress was profiled in Vanity Fair by contributing editor Rich Cohen. Nothing unusual, right? Wrong.

The profile would blow up online for the bizarre way both Margot, and Australia in general, were described in the article.

And with Barbie fever showing no sign of slowing down, the profile has resurfaced on Twitter.