A famous mum and a kiss with Shia LaBeouf: Inside Margaret Qualley's life beside the spotlight.

In 2019, Margaret Qualley emerged as the new Holywood 'It' girl.

That year, the 25-year-old received her first Emmy nomination for her role in the TV mini series Fosse/Verdon and worked alongside Quentin Tarantino in his hit film Once upon a time in Hollywood.

But while her acting career has only recently taken off, Qualley is no stranger to the spotlight.

As the daughter of Four Weddings and a Funeral star Andie MacDowell and Paul Qualley, the actress knows what it's like to grow up in the public eye.

Watch the trailer for Once Upon A Time In Hollywood. Post continues below.



Video via Sony Pictures.

Most recently, she's making headlines because of her rumoured romance with Shia LaBeouf.

Here's everything we know about Margaret Qualley's life beside the spotlight.

Her transition from a ballet dancer to an actor.

Her mother may be a famous actor but Qualley wasn't always interested in a career on the big screen.

"I didn't want to act because my mum does that and… I think people often don't want to do what their parents did," she told The Hollywood Reporter last year.

Andie MacDowell and Margaret Qualley. Image: Getty. Instead, Qualley began performing as a ballet dancer and attended the North Carolina School of the Arts. However, by the age of 16 she decided to quit and leave the dancing world behind.