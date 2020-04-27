Dave seemed like the perfect husband. He was actually a real life Joe from 'You'.

Dave decided to explain how he got her to "fall in love" with him, none of which she was aware of.

According to Dave, he had found her on a dating app prior to them meeting and sent her a message, which she ignored. But despite her rejection, Dave said he "just knew" they would form the "perfect couple".

"So apparently after this, he started creating a bunch of fake profiles," she explains. "He stole pictures of very attractive men from social media profiles... Using these profiles, he started, basically, catfishing me."

Using lots of different profiles, he contacted her and initiated conversations with her, whereby he was able to gain personal information from her, such as where she worked.

"He had my name, and started hardcore stalking me online! He had created numerous social media profiles, some of which I accepted as friends/followers, so then he was able to stalk my life!"

The online stalking translated to offline, real-life stalking. Essentially, he began attending the same hang-out places as her and befriended her co-worker, Mark, who then became the mutual connection for herself and Dave.

But despite now knowing the woman, he continued to use the fake profiles and would even set up dates between her and the fake profiles (and then ghost her at the last minute). She says this was him purposefully tearing down her confidence, so that she would have lower self-esteem, lower her expectations, and then go on a date with him (Dave) instead.

But there was one guy who she did meet up with, and who she felt a real connection with. A man named Alex*.

"Alex and I went on our first date, which was absolutely great," she explains, adding she invited him back to her home after, which he declined before never speaking to her again.

"It was one of the most devastating moments of my life. I never would have guessed something like that happening, not after the night we just shared, and I was honestly in shock."

So, why is this relevant?

Well, Dave told his now-wife that he actually paid a man $1000 to date her and then ditch her, again to lower her self-esteem. That man was Alex.

"I asked him why he would do something like that, and Dave's response was that I was a dumb girl who was chasing guys out of her league, and that I needed a reality check to see that the best guy for her was right in front of her face," she explains.

"Up until now, I think I had been smiling and generally in disbelief about the whole thing. Which I think only encouraged him to keep going. But the story about Alex just horrified me."

