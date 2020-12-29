There are 3 types of male orgasms. And this is exactly what each of them mean.

For many of us, the male orgasm is thought of as simply a five second, sticky, white crotch sneeze. That’s because ejaculation is often conflated with orgasm. But ejaculation and orgasm are actually two separate physiological processes.

This means that men are capable of having orgasms without ejaculating and, beyond that, are able to have different kinds of orgasms. In fact, neurologically speaking, there are three types of male orgasms and learning about them can completely change your sex life for the better.

Here we run you through the three types of male orgasms so you can grasp exactly what is going on.

Male Orgasm #1: The Ejaculatory Orgasm.

The first of these three different types of orgasms is the one we’re all probably familiar with already. It is the ejaculatory orgasm, when ejaculation and orgasm happen simultaneously. This particular orgasm is brought on by stimulating the penis and scrotum, which in turn activates a specific part of the sympathetic nervous system, known as the pudendal nerve.

Ejaculatory orgasms are great, but they’re followed by a refractory period, the recovery phase after orgasm during which it is physiologically impossible for a man to have additional orgasms. That is why many men are one-hit wonders in the bedroom.

Men can actually learn to halt their ejaculation and send the pleasurable feelings back into their pelvic region.