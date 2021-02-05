Zendaya's new Netflix movie Malcolm & Marie has a chaotic backstory, and it really shows.

Malcolm & Marie, Netflix's buzziest new movie, was flung together in 14 days in a remote slice of California.

All while the COVID-19 pandemic was systematically forcing Hollywood sets to come to a halt.

Among the productions hit with a surprise shutdown was season two of Euphoria, the critically acclaimed drama starring Zendaya and created by Sam Levinson.

It was a situation that saw the pair wondering what to do next. How to tell a small story in a remote location with just a handful of people, a loose script, and a camera.

The result is Malcolm & Marie, a two-hander, black and white film with a story that takes place over the course of just one night, allowing the audience to slide into a dramatic moment in time with a couple on the blink of an explosion.

Malcolm, played by John David Washington (yes, the son of Denzel but also an actor in his own right with film credits such as BlacKkKlansman and Tenet) is an up-and-coming filmmaker who has just returned home from the premiere of his first big movie.

He's riding on a creative high and immediately knocks back a celebratory drink as he begins to dance around the lush yet remote Los Angeles home the studio has put him up in.

Malcolm's girlfriend Marie (Zendaya), whose life as a former drug addict inspired the movie that has just received such rapturous applause, trails in more quietly behind him and begins to throw together a late-night snake of macaroni and cheese.

It's just past 1am yet it's clear by the slow, simmering anger bubbling up inside Marie as she cooks that the real action of the night is just beginning.