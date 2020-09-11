"Oh. I just sat through Christopher Nolan's Tenet and what the... hell did I just watch."





Here's an abridged version of my thoughts while watching Tenet:

"What?"

"Ohhhh. Wait, what?"

"Ok I get it."

"No I don't, is he... wait.."

"What?"

And so on, for like two hours and 47 minutes.

In case you missed it, Tenet is the latest blockbuster from director Christopher Nolan, the mastermind behind Inception, Dunkirk and The Dark Knight trilogy. I loved all those movies, like absolutely everyone else in the world, so I had high hopes for this one.

Watch the trailer for Christopher Nolan's Tenant. Post continues after video.



Video via





It's also one of the first big-budget films since the pandemic to be released in cinemas, rather than direct to streaming services - take that as a confident sign it's likely to draw a crowd. (Our session had like 14 people, which I think counts as a crowd in 2020.)

Tenet is classic Christopher Nolan - time-twisty, dark and super tense. ﻿It drops you right into the action, at the scene of an attack on a live symphony in Russia. There's a lot of running and yelling and explosions and that's basically how it rolls until the end credits.

Honestly, this happens a lot. Image: Supplied.