3 leading makeup artists share their number one makeup rule.

"My number one makeup rule, especially for a long-wear makeup look, is understanding your own facial structure and movement. I call it face mapping for makeup!

Look in the mirror and see where you have prominent bone structure, and make sure you look at where your face moves the most when using expression. This is so important in order to know where to correctly apply highlighter and shade tones for an enhanced face structure, as well as how much product can be applied to a particular area in terms of movement.

For example, if your cheekbones are already very visible and sharp, avoid under-bone shading and opt for a fresher blush tone on the apple of the cheek to provide balance.

If you find that your forehead or crow's feet area creases a lot with expression, avoid applying lots of product on these areas to increase the wear time of your makeup.

Once you know this tip, you’ll always appear fresh and not ‘made-up’, so to speak."

Carol Mackie - M.A.C Senior Artist.

"My number one rule is that there are no rules in makeup. So, my only rule would be to experiment!

Don’t be afraid to play with colour, it really does brighten your day! Whether it’s a change of lipstick or a pop of colour on the eye, you should never be scared to switch up your everyday makeup routine.

The great thing about makeup is that it washes off. If you make a mistake, it’s easy to rectify with a touch of concealer or M.A.C’s iconic Prep + Prime Fix + as a remover - so have fun with it!