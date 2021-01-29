Here are 8 of the best foundations for anyone over 40.

Attempting to find the right foundation is an absolute s**t show at any age, but when you throw in all those age-related concerns like pigmentation, fine lines, wrinkles and dry skin - the challenge only gets steeper.

Y'see as we get older, us womanly folk experience things like menopause, hormonal changes and reduced natural oil production. Meaning? Our skin changes. Heaps.

We all know that our skin becomes drier as we age, and it tends to lose that glorious tone and texture we sashayed around with in our 20s. And that's okay!

This just means that there might be better options out there for you when it comes to foundation - because who doesn't want to keep their skin looking healthy and fresh?!

Luckily there are TONS of options out there for mature skin. (Like, definitely too many - which is why we're writing this article).

Whether you're looking to tackle wrinkles, dullness, enlarged pores, age spots, or all of the above, these days foundations are bursting with the same skin-loving ingredients you would usually find in your serums and moisturisers (hey, hyaluronic acid!).

But with so many brands out there, so many products and so many big ol' juicy claims, how do you know which ones are best?

Well, we asked women over 40 for their all-time favourite foundation - and here's what they recommended.

Important: Regardless of age or how expensive your foundation is, prep is everything - and it will determine how well your makeup sits on your skin. The more hydrated your skin is, the better your foundation will look. So, do this!

Have you tried her? You might want to. She's surrounded by a lot of hype and has become a cult fave for good reason.